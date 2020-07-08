MP Viersen pitching better ‘Back to Work’ bonus

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Arnold Viersen, Member of Parliament for Peace River – Wstlock, has joined his Conservative colleagues in announcing a new Conservative proposal to improve the Canada Emergency Response Benefit [CERB] – called the Back to Work Bonus.



“As our province moves forward with its reopening plan, I’ve heard from many residents and local business owners throughout northern Alberta, wondering how re-opening of our local economy will affect them,” says Viersen in a June 29 news release.



“I’m proud to announce another Conservative proposal to help you get ahead.”



Under the Conservative plan, Canadians who lost their jobs through no fault of their own during the pandemic, will continue to receive their full $2,000 CERB.



In addition, as businesses reopen, workers who make between $1,000 and $5,000 per month would qualify for a CERB top-up that would be gradually phased out by 50 cents for every extra dollar earned over $1,000.



For a part-time server making $2,000 per month, the Back to Work Bonus would result in a top-up of $1,500, for a total monthly income of $3,500.



Presently, under the current Liberal plan, Viersen says workers lose their entire CERB when they earn even one dollar over the $1,000 monthly limit.



“Our plan is flexible and generous because Conservatives believe it should always pay to work,” says Viersen.



“After all this country has been through, Canadians should not be penalized for picking up work anywhere our communities and businesses need help.”



Since the beginning of the pandemic, Conservatives have been putting forward constructive solutions to fix Liberal programs and get Canadians the help they need, says Viersen.



“We are building on that success by pushing for the new Back to Work Bonus. We know helping workers and local businesses will drive Canada’s economic recovery.”