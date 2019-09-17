Motor vehicle accident east of High Prairie

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident Sept. 17 just east of High Prairie.

Fire chief Trevor Cisaroski says the department responded to a call at 3 a.m. at on Highway 2 at the EC Bar Ranch turnout.

“It’s a motor vehicle accident that went to fire,” he says.

The semi-truck hit the bridge causing the fire. The fire department was on the scene for two hours.

South Peace News has contacted High Prairie RCMP for more information, which will be posted on this site once it is received.