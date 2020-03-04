Motivated Legionnaires sweep Ice Bears

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A motivated High Prairie Legionnaires midget team is one win away from winning the All Peace Minor Hockey League’s Midget Tier 2 title.



After suddenly losing team captain Harlan Noskey to a rare disease, the team rallied with consecutive 3-2 wins at Valleyview Feb. 29 and March 1 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.



Game 3 is March 7 at the Sports Palace at 4 p.m. with a chance to clinch.



“I expect our boys to be ready to go right from the first faceoff,” says coach Trent Meyaard.



“They’ve earned the 2-0 series lead and I don’t expect our boys to let off the pedal in front of their home crowd.”



He also alluded to making an extra effort to win for Noskey.



“They are playing their hearts out for their captain as he’s in hospital with Guillain-Barre syndrome.”



The syndrome is a rare disease where the immune system attacks the nerves.



Meyaard described the first game as a full 60-minute battle. The first period was scoreless.



“We controlled the 1st period, Valleyview outplayed us in the second, in the third we battled until the final buzzer scoring two late goals,” says Meyaard.



Kaden Desjarlais opened the scoring in the first minute but Colby Krueger tied the game with 2:02 left.



In the third, Isaiha Klymchuk gave Valleyview the lead only 24 seconds in. High Prairie continued to press until the final five minutes when Owen Gauchier scored with 4:14 left.



Less than two minutes later, with 2:41 left, Darius Baker scored the game-winner.



“[We] were finally getting rewarded for going to the net and making it difficult for their goalie to see the puck,” says Meyaard.



In the second game, Harlan Noskiey scored with under one second left to give the elated High Prairie team a 2-0 lead. It was his second of the game.



Bryson Dallaire opened the scoring in the first period just under five minutes in before Austin Caron scored a late goal to tie the game.



Noskiye’s first of the night was the lone goal in the second.



In the third, Jason Sepkowski tied the game 2-2 with 11:20 remaining.



High Prairie played a rarity in midget hockey – a penalty-free game. That fact was not lost on Meyaard.



“We were very disciplined not getting any penalties and battled until the last second.”