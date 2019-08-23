More road paving in High Prairie

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two more streets in High Prairie will be upgraded in the coming weeks.



At its regular meeting Aug. 13, town council approved funding for two projects under the 2019 capital projects.



Council added 48 Street from High Prairie Elementary School to 55 Avenue (one-way street) and 53 Avenue between 48 and 44 streets.



E-Construction was also awarded the contract for a cost of $376,182 with a contingency of $23,818 for a total budget of $400,000.



“At a previous council meeting, it was asked if other streets could be resurfaced because of the excellent pricing we received through a request for proposal for 55 Avenue,” CAO Brian Martinson says.



“These streets are in need of an overlay,” Martinson says.



“The sidewalk on 48 Street was identified in bad shape by public works and a local resident using a mobility scooter.”



Work is scheduled to start by the end of August and will continue until Oct. 14 at the latest, public works Supt. Vern Walker says.



“We’ve got until the Thanksgiving weekend to work on the project,” Walker says.



The prices for paving are a bargain, he says.



“E-Construction is not very busy, that’s why we’re getting those low prices,” Walker says.



Funding for the projects will come from the provincial Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) program, treasurer Terri Wiebe says.