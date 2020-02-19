More repairs needed after roof fixed

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The good news is the roof at the Sports Palace is fixed.



The bad news is there appears to be significant damage inside while repairs were completed.



High Prairie town council heard at is Feb. 11 meeting that the contractor left the night of Feb. 5 thinking it was safe but significant snowfall occurred overnight resulting in melted water leaking into the upstairs at the arena causing damage. Water also leaked into the curling rink.



“They didn’t [cover] it over,” said acting CAO Vern Walker. “It ended up snowing.”



Council was obviously concerned.



“Who is responsible for repairs?” asked Councillor Brian Gilroy.



“I can’t answer that at the time,” replied Walker.



CAO Brian Martinson is away on holidays and will examine the contract after returning and determine action.



The Town has hired a contractor to replace the flooring and damaged walls.