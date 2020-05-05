MLA wants to get back to business

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Businesses are eager to open and get back to business even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.



And so is Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn.



“I’m one of the MLAs pushing to open businesses up,” Rehn says as he spoke with Big Lakes County council at its regular meeting April 22.



“It’s a delicate balance to get back to business and to protect lives as we continue social distancing.”



Most small businesses have closed or reduced hours or services for more than one month after the pandemic was announced March 11.



“We do need to get back to work, even if people wear masks,” Rehn says.



“We do have to open up the economy as soon as possible and back to a way of life we are use to.”



Thousands of employees across Alberta have been laid off, mostly in small businesses.



“Big stores can still be open,” Rehn says.



“It’s important to get back to work and back to life.”



He says the government is working to respond to re-energize the economy that has also been a big blow to the oil and gas industry.



“We’ve had a severe decline in demand for oil,” Rehn says.



“We’re in a pretty tough state economically, but we’re trying to do our best.”



North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews asked Rehn if the government plans to provide relief to municipalities who suffer huge losses in revenue for linear assessment.



“We’re looking at the all the options,” Rehn says.



Big Lakes council approved a recommendation Dec. 11 to write off 85 tax rolls in uncollectable taxes from oil companies in the amount of $6,018,800.11 for 2018-19.



Rehn says the government wants to keep oil from coming in from other countries.



“We should put a stop to foreign oil,” Rehn says.



He says the premier is taking steps to form a partnership in the oil industry with the USA.



“Jason Kenney is doing a great job talking to oil-producing states to set up a North America energy pact to make sure we’re all self-efficient and have a solid energy base we can rely on,” Rehn says.



On an unrelated local issue, Rehn and council agree some sections of provincial highway need major upgrades.



“Highway 2 between Slave Lake and Kinuso is definitely on the list,” Rehn says.



He urges residents to write to Transportation Minister Ric McIver to make sure the highways in the county and constituency are a priority.



Highway 749 in the Sunset House area was also noted by council.