MLA comes to town to talk farm safety Bill 6

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn will host a meeting in High Prairie on Aug. 23 to discuss proposed changes to Bill 6, the Farm Freedom and Safety Act.



Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen will speak to farmers about the Bill.



“This is an open event for all farmers,” Rehn says in a news release.



The meeting is set for the High Prairie Legion from 3-5 p.m.



“Our government has initiated comprehensive consultations as we move forward with the proposed Farm Freedom and Safety Act and we want to hear from you.”



“This will be an opportunity for you to learn more about the legislation, provide your feedback for consideration and gather information about next steps.”



Rehn and Dreeshen encourage people to complete an online survey at alberta.ca/farm-safety-engagement.



“This consultation will inform changes needed for employment standards, workers’ compensation, occupational health and safety, and labour relations laws that apply on farms and ranches,” Rehn says.



The minister says the government wants regulations that support agriculture.



“Alberta farmers need common-sense rules that promote farm safety – not process, not red tape,” Dreeshen says in a news release July 12.



“We’re going to repeal Bill 6, and I plan to meet with farmers this summer to develop the legislation to replace it.”



In response to initial discussions with agriculture organizations, the government seeks ideas on priorities to: