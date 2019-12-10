‘Missed opportunity’, says MP

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Nothing is changing in Ottawa after hearing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Speech from the Throne, says Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen.



“Sadly, the Throne Speech indicated a government that would continue to put the interests of activists and lobbyists ahead of the jobs for Canadian families,” says Viersen.



The speech was delivered Dec. 5.



“On Oct. 21 [federal election day], Canadians made it clear that they want a new approach. They want a government focused on healing regional divides and getting Canadians back to work in hard hit regions,” says Viersen in a news release.



Statistics back Viersen’s claim. Job numbers released Dec. 5 revealed 26 per cent of job losses in November were from Alberta, a province with 11 per cent of Canada’s population. In total, 175,000 Alberta energy workers are unemployed and Canadian companies like TransCanada and Encana are moving to the U.S.



As a result, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer tabled an amendment Dec. 6 to the Liberal Throne Speech that highlights the declining productivity and competitiveness, the rising cost of living, and called on the government to undertake multiple initiatives including: