Metis Settlements Cultural Camp 2019 – promoting resilient youth

The team that pulled this all together: from building the facilities; elders and volunteers who facilitated the activities; the cooks – food was delicious!; first aid stations, health unit, to those who helped with set-up and tear-down of camp

The Gift Lake Metis Settlement hosted the first ever All Metis Settlements Cultural Camp on July 15-19, 2019.



Youth and Elders from all 8 Metis Settlements attended a Cultural Camp in the Long Lake Recreation area in Gift Lake.



The “Promoting Resilient Youth” camp focused its activities around 2 crucial areas of learning for both our youth and elders alike; by way of teaching traditional ways of life and merging the camp with workshops on current, modern and emerging issues in the world.



Learning old traditions from our elders and teaching them about why our environment and surroundings are changing the ability to practice those traditions.



The elders and youth enjoyed daily activities such as: moose meat cutting and smoking, fishing & fish preparation for smoking, jigging lessons, survival skills, traditional medicine identification walks, wild mint/laboom picking, moose caller making, beading, snaring;and on the more modern and emerging issues: Climate Change workshops, solar power demonstrations, Opioid awareness and Naloxone kit training, and the mobile health unit was on site prepared to answer questions.



The camp was a huge success and we hope that this will become an annual event that can be hosted by each Metis Settlement.



There were over 300 attendees each day.



All the youth and elder participants were able to participate in each activity and took home moose callers they made, smoked fish, smoked moose meat and the beadwork they made.



The organizers would like to take this opportunity to thank all the participants as well as the volunteers & workers.