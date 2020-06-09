Metis Fest goes virtual

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Edmonton Metis Dancers performed at the 2019 Metis Fest in Slave Lake. The celebration included a jigging contest, stew and bannock and much more. This year’s festival will be held online.

The Métis Nation of Alberta is not about to let a good thing started one year ago slow down.



The popular Metis Fest will proceed this year, but in a new format: virtual!



On June 13, Alberta Métis Fest will stream live, connecting viewers from all over Alberta, Canada and the world with Métis culture to support Métis performers and artisans who may currently be struggling financially due to COVID-19.



“Our shared culture is something we are proud to celebrate, and the vibrance of our culture, from music, to dance, to singing, is something we will showcase at our second annual Alberta Métis Fest,” says Audrey Poitras, MNA president.



“Even in a global pandemic, it is important to find moments of joy and celebrate the diversity of Canada’s and Alberta’s populations,” she adds.



Last year, the MNA showcased Métis talent from each of the six MNA regions. The streaming event will broadcast from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. MDT, with each region showcasing five performers from their respective areas.



The deadline to submit videos was June 5.



“We have such an incredible pool of talent throughout Alberta, across all ages and backgrounds, and this is our way of acknowledging and supporting these brilliant artists in a difficult time,” says Poitras.



Performances will include jigging, fiddling, singing, spoons, guitar and more. All performers will receive payment for their participation to help support them while pandemic restrictions continue to affect their livelihoods.



Everyone is welcome to log in and enjoy the festivities.