Alexandra Aldrich, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, draws a poster in pencil crayon on paper to urge everyone to wash their hands to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School are expressing messages of hope and encouragement in their images during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Art and photography teacher Rhonda Lund inspired her students to create images to brighten up the lives of people.



“I wanted to feature my students’ artwork in the South Peace News for a couple of reasons,” Lund says.



“The beautiful new E.W. Pratt School Art Gallery is obviously not being used now so the local newspaper seems like a perfect alternate venue; a newspaper page makes for a great art gallery.”



It also gives everyone a chance to see the art of students.



“We are all feeling enclosed in our COVID-19 isolation,” Lund says.



“Showing our art is a way to communicate to the outside world, something we haven’t been able to do, a whole lot, for awhile.”



All of the work features special assignments based on student interests, as well as, curricular objectives.



Assignments are relevant to the environment of the students.



For example students were given a COVID-19 poster assignment.



Each grade level has a special curriculum objective associated with each project.



The work featured this week is from the current semester.