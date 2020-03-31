Message from the Mayor of HP: COVID-19 Pandemic Update #5

Following is a transcript of the post made by Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk March 31 as provided by the mayor:

Covid-19 Pandemic Update #5 – March 31, 2020

It is with great sadness that I report that one of our residents from the High Prairie area has passed away as a result of the Covid-19 virus. I would like to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends. It is sometimes hard to believe something like this virus will happen here, so when it does it really drives home how careful everyone needs to be. We all must work together to prevent anymore infections in our community and keep our friends and family safe.

I want to take this time to remind everyone to take the precautions to stay healthy and prevent the spread of this virus to others. Those with symptoms, even mild symptoms, please self isolate. Given that you can be infected and spreading the virus for days before you have any symptoms please stay at home if possible. If you do go out please ensure you take the precautions to not transmit the virus. One thing I’ve heard that resonated with me is to assume you do have the virus and take precautions not to spread it.

There have been a number of new changes and regulations announced by the province since my last update. Please ensure you are now limiting gatherings to no more than 15 people, and those who are mandated to be in self isolation can no longer leave their own properties for any reason, including walks around their neighbourhood. As always, more information on these changes can be found on the Alberta.ca/covid19 website.

There are some people that have to go out and work during this pandemic. I want to again thank the many people that keep our essential services operating during this difficult time. The Health Care providers, the town staff, the people running our grocery stores, gas stations, and other stores. They are at the front lines and we all need to do our part in protecting them and ourselves.

Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stay Healthy!