Message from the Mayor of High Prairie: COVID-19 Pandemic Update #9 – May 8, 2020

Following is a transcript of the post made by Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk May 8 as provided by the mayor:

You have likely heard that the Province has announced its relaunch strategy. The details of the relaunch strategy can be found on the Alberta COVID website.

I am going to focus on how the town facilities are going to be reopening as well as some of the significant changes that can be expected in town.

As of May 4, regulated health professionals were permitted to resume working. This includes dentists, speech pathologists, physiotherapists and similar professions. Golf courses were also permitted to open providing they adhere to the approved guidelines. In talking with the High Prairie Golf Course they are hoping to open on Monday, May 11.

Phase 1 of the relaunch is expected to begin on May 14 and this phase will allow some retail businesses to reopen such as furniture and clothing stores as well as restaurants and pubs at 50% capacity. The museum and campground will also be permitted to open. The museum is planning to open on May 19 to ensure they have the necessary cleaning supplies needed do to adequate cleaning and disinfection. The campground will be open on May 14, however, the washrooms and the cookhouse will remain closed for now.

The walking trails at Jaycee Park have already reopened and I have noticed people out on the trails and enjoying some fresh air.

Other town facilities such as the playgrounds, skateboard park, library and pool will be permitted to open in stage 2 or 3 of the relaunch. There is no definitive date for phases 2 or 3 as these stages will depend on the ability of Albertans to keep infection rates low, and well within the capacity of the healthcare system.

As of May 7, we had 22 total cases in the High Prairie region. Of these cases; 13 have recovered, we have seven active cases and sadly, we have had three deaths. These infection numbers show the relaunch is starting not because the virus is gone, but rather because we have done a good job of flattening the curve and now we have room in the Intensive Care Units.

I recognize that everyone wants to put the virus behind us but, it is still here and we need to continue to take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus or we could have to step back again.

Stay Safe, Stay Healthy.