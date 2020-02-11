McLennan Frosty Family Run set for Feb. 16

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

This Family Day weekend on Feb. 16, the McLennan Parks and Recreation Board Frosty Family Fun Run & Walk will be held in conjunction with the Smoky River Runners.

It marks the third year the event has taken place.

The format is changed this year to make the fun run more inclusive and fun. The run//walk will be a 1-km trail loop. Runners/walkers can run or walk as many loops as they like within 40 minutes. Each completed loop will enter them in for a cash prize draw following the run.

The first 50 runners signed up and checked in to begin the run who complete at least one loop will receive finisher items.

The Family with the most family members participating will be recognized with a prize, and the youngest and oldest runners/walkers will be recognized as well.

The Fun Run costs $5 to enter. Smoky River Runners Club members run for free.

Sign up early by emailing smokyriverrunners@gmail.com, of look us up on Facebook. You may also call Michelle Phillips at [780] 837-6622 for information or to register.

Check in will be at 12:30 p.m. at the Elks Hall in McLennan. The run start at 1 p.m. for 40 minutes.

Pets, kids, everyone is welcome.

Organizers remind participants, if you run/walk with a pet it must be on a leash and under your control.