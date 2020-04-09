Mayor’s Message: COVID-19 Pandemic Update #6 – April 9, 2020

Following is a transcript of the post made by Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk April 9 as provided by the mayor:

Covid-19 Pandemic Update #6 – April 9, 2020

On behalf of Town Council, I wanted to share an update on the pandemic from the Town of High Prairie perspective.

As of April 8, we had 15 total cases in the High Prairie region. One week ago we were at 5 cases, so the numbers tripled in the last week. With the numbers increasing I wanted to remind people that it is up to each of us to prevent the spread of the virus. We all need to adhere to personal hygiene and physical distancing guidelines. Please do not be the one that passes the virus along to our friends and loved ones. This is time for people to continue to sacrifice if we want to win the war against the virus. Please keep physically isolated and limit your contact with others. This is going to be hard with Easter and the warm weather coming. If possible, stay home and stay safe.

I would like to share some of the recent announcements from the Province. The first question that I and many others have is how long is this pandemic going to last. The Province announced that based on their modelling, they are estimating that we are likely to be in a state of public health emergency till late May. They are expecting that many of the physical distancing measures will be in place till then.

Based on the latest research the Province is now recommending wearing masks when out in crowded public places like grocery stores. They have indicated that the masks will help prevent you from spreading air droplets that could infect others. The masks do not have to be the N95 masks but even non-medical masks like a scarf or bandana would work.

To keep the town residents informed council has decided to host a town hall meeting on Monday, April 20 starting at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the pandemic. To adhere to the physical distancing guidelines we are going to do this by telephone so you can join in from where ever you are. All you need to do is phone into the meeting. As the details of the town hall meeting are finalized we will post the phone number on the Town of High Prairie website and Facebook page. This will be a great opportunity to hear what the Town is doing to minimize the spread of the virus and ensure the essential services are being delivered to your homes and businesses. You will be given the opportunity to ask questions or share comments that you may have at that time.

Again, I want to thank the many people that keep our essential services operating during this difficult time. They are at the front lines and we all need to do our part in protecting them and ourselves.

Stay Safe, Stay Healthy.