Man’s attempt to flee police proves futile

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man whose wild goose chase was caught on video and posted on social media is thinking about his actions behind bars.



High Prairie RCMP arrested Dustin Tyler John St. Laurent, 34, on a Canada-wide warrant June 26.



The video shows St. Laurent fleeing from police on a quad, narrowly missing police vehicles as he sped between them while lights were flashing and sirens blaring. Downtown High Prairie was a beehive of activity during the chase with over half a dozen police vehicles in pursuit.



Many thought it was the highly sought-after Bradley Duff, but the arrest proved otherwise.



The incident began after police received tips from the public at about 2:30 p.m. Police immediately began planning the execution of the warrant.



“Upon approaching a residence approximately 25 km north of High Prairie, two individuals, one adult male and one adult female, fled from police,” say police.



High Prairie RCMP, Grande Prairie RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services, were contacted to collaborate their efforts in order to keep the public safe and complete the arrests.



At approximately 5:30 p.m., a 36-year old female was taken into custody, approximately 3 kms from the residence with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services.



“As she sustained a dog bite, she was treated by Alberta Emergency Medical Services and remains in police custody awaiting an in-custody hearing. Her name cannot be released as the information has yet to be sworn,” say police.



RCMP continued to search for St. Laurent, who was wanted for breach of statutory release and on another warrant out of Alberta for failing to appear.



“St. Laurent had initially fled on foot and continued flight from police on an All-Terrain Vehicle,” say police.



“RCMP officers were able to close the distance and contain the area in order to safely make the arrest approximately 3 kms northwest of High Prairie in a remote location.”



St. Laurent, of no fixed address, is being held in police custody facing additional charges. Charges will be released after the information is sworn.



Police say cooperation between the RCMP and the public is instrumental to the success of crime reduction efforts. High Prairie RCMP thank the public for their cooperation during the apprehension of St. Laurent.



“The simple act of reporting any suspicious activity and/or crime provides police with the necessary information by which we gather intelligence. If you suspect criminal activity please call your local police,” say police.