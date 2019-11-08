Man sentenced to 15 years for Gladue murder

SPN Staff

A Slave Lake man will be spending the next 15 years behind bars for the murder of an Atikameg man early in 2017.

Blake Anderson, from Slave Lake, was sentenced in Peace River Court of Queens Bench to 15 years for the death of Jeff Gladue in Atikameg.

Anderson also received a lifetime firearm ban.

The murder occurred on Jan. 14, 2017, when High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in Atikameg. Gladue’s body was found outside of a residence.

Three people were charged at the time. On June 12, 2017, a charge of first-degree murder was withdrawn from one suspect. Anderson and the third co-accused were still in court. The other co-acccused was a 40-year-old woman from Atikameg.

At the time that he killed Gladue, Anderson was 21 years old.

Inquiries about the 40-year-old co-accused, were still unanswered at the time of publication.

The original charge against Anderson was first-degree murder, but he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter with the use of a firearm.

The minimum sentence by law is four years, and can be up to life in prison. Anderson was sentenced to 15 years, less 1,200 days [a little over three years] credit for time served.