Man sentenced for carrying knives

H.P. court docket

Sept. 9, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A young man was sentenced in court for disobeying court orders.



Chad Richard Radis, 31, of Slave Lake, was sentenced to 14 days in jail for breaching conditions when he appeared n High Prairie provincial court Sept. 9.



He was on court order to not possess weapons when he was found with two knives in the Kinuso area near Highway 2, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.



Radis was given credit for time served in the Peace River Correctional Centre where he appeared on closed-circuit television.



Judge D. Shynkar agreed with a joint submission from lawyer Derek Renzini and the Crown prosecutor.



A second charge of breach of probation was dropped by the Crown.

David Richard Reid, 61, of High Prairie, was fined $2,875 for driving a vehicle without insurance.



“That’s the minimum fine,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says.



Charges of driving without a valid operator’s licence and failing to produce a certificate of registration were withdrawn by Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson.