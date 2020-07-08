Man pitches tourist attraction

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Step aside Uranus, Missouri!



Here comes High Prairie!



If a High Prairie man has his way, he wants to see the world’s largest belt buckle constructed in town as a tourist attraction.



Warren Wright has pitched his idea to High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, the High Prairie and District Museum, and the High Prairie Community Beautification Association.



“Let’s start a conversation,” says Wright.



He was inspired after watching a story on TV about Lacombe and its World’s Largest Lure. It is common for towns and cities to build the “world’s largest whatever” and promote it as a tourist destination. In Alberta, for example, Falher has its largest bee and Vegreville its largest Easter egg. There are many others.



Wright’s first suggestion is a belt buckle. Currently, Guinness World Records recognizes the one at Uranus. It is about 10 feet tall and 13 feet wide. Please see page 5 for photo.



Panasiuk reported on the idea at council’s June 23 meeting. He agreed with Wright it could be a tourist attraction as tourists like to have their photo taken beside such attractions.



“His idea costs about $30,000,” says Panasiuk.



“I thought it was in interesting idea…an interesting concept.



“It might be interesting to get some more information.



“Something that would put us on the map.”