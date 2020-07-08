Man pitches tourist attraction

· by · 0

Chris Clegg
South Peace News

Step aside Uranus, Missouri!

Here comes High Prairie!

If a High Prairie man has his way, he wants to see the world’s largest belt buckle constructed in town as a tourist attraction.

Warren Wright has pitched his idea to High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, the High Prairie and District Museum, and the High Prairie Community Beautification Association.

“Let’s start a conversation,” says Wright.

He was inspired after watching a story on TV about Lacombe and its World’s Largest Lure. It is common for towns and cities to build the “world’s largest whatever” and promote it as a tourist destination. In Alberta, for example, Falher has its largest bee and Vegreville its largest Easter egg. There are many others.

Wright’s first suggestion is a belt buckle. Currently, Guinness World Records recognizes the one at Uranus. It is about 10 feet tall and 13 feet wide. Please see page 5 for photo.

Panasiuk reported on the idea at council’s June 23 meeting. He agreed with Wright it could be a tourist attraction as tourists like to have their photo taken beside such attractions.

“His idea costs about $30,000,” says Panasiuk.

“I thought it was in interesting idea…an interesting concept.

“It might be interesting to get some more information.

“Something that would put us on the map.”

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment