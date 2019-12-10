Man jailed for crimes as youth

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An 18-year-old male will spend the next two months behind bars for charges as a youth.



The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was handed a global sentence of 90 days in jail when he appeared in High Prairie youth court Dec. 2.



He was 17 at the time of the offences, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.



However, he was credited for 27 days served in custody.



He appeared in person since he had been released.



“He was the driver of vehicle with a firearm,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says.



The male was sentenced for possession of a dangerous weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, contravening firearms regulations and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.



He was on a probation order to not possess firearms, the Crown says.



On another charge, a shotgun and ammunition were found in a trailer where he resided.



The male admits his wrongdoing.



“He takes full responsibility for what happened,” lawyer Bruce Maunder says.



“He comes from a good family.”