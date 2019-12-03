Man freely admits guilt

H.P. court docket

Nov. 25, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

As the festive season for Christmas and New Year’s approaches, motorists are reminded of the high cost of drinking and driving, not only financially, but losing the right to drive.

Gwen Bourque, 45, of Atikameg, was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to refusing to provide a breath sample when she appeared in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 25.

The charge arose after she was stopped by High Prairie RCMP after she drove into a ditch on Highway 751 near Atikameg, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

“When police asked for a breath sample, she refused.”

Judge D.R. Shynkar noted $2,000 is the minimum fine for refusing to provide a breath sample.

Bourque was also suspended from driving for 12 months.



* * * * * * *



Monie Desmarais, 41, of Grande Prairie, was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to failing or refusing to provide a breath sample.

She was unable to give a breath sample when stopped by High Prairie RCMP on July 6 in High Prairie, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court.

“Police smelled a strong odour of alcohol on her breath,” Hudson added.

Desmarais was also suspended from driving for one year.



* * * * * * *



Patrick Wayne Giroux, 29, of Driftpile, was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Court heard he recorded a breath sample of 160 mg after he was stopped by Lakeshore Regional Police Service on July 1, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

Giroux was also suspended from driving for one year.



* * * * * * *



Brook Bellerose, 30, was placed on probation for one year after pleading guilty to possession of stolen property.

Bellerose was inside a vehicle that was stolen from Peace River, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

“She was in care and control of a stolen vehicle,” Judge D.R. Shynkar noted during sentencing.

During probation, Bellerose can be inside a vehicle but only with permission of the registered owner.



* * * * * * *



Michael Patrick Murphy was fined $100 each on charges of failing to carry sufficient floatation devices for his boat and for not carrying prescribed lights.

Fish and Wildlife officers were patrolling Lesser Slave Lake when near Grouard on Aug. 31 when his boat did not have enough floatation devices for all the riders aboard, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

Navigational lights were also not operating, he added.

“They just weren’t on,” Hudson said.

The offender admitted his fault.

“I’m responsible as owner of the boat,” Murphy said.