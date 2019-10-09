Man fined after finding lodging in derelict home

H.P. court docket

Sept. 30, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A man looking for a place to stay in High Prairie was fined for illegally entering a house.

Daniel J. Decet, 57, of McLennan, was fined $400 after pleading guilty to mischief after appearing in High Prairie provincial court Sept. 30.

Decet was found inside a vacant house when RCMP arrived, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court.

“He was on a bed drinking and smoking.”

The house was derelict and boarded up, he noted.

“He says he was in the house for about one hour when police arrived,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“The house was condemned.”

Decet was also fined $600 for failing to appear in court after missing his trial date.

Jude D.R. Shynkar told Decet he was getting a break for only receiving a fine.

“Thirty days [in prison] is common for failing to appear for a trial,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

Court heard Decet served four days in police custody after the incident.



– – – – – – –



Christian Rick Deltess, 20, of High Prairie, was sentenced to probation for one year for mischief causing damage under $5,000.

Court heard he damaged a van parked at the Raven Motor Inn in High Prairie, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

The vehicle sustained some dents.

Lawyer Harry Jong spoke for Deltess.

“He heard some people in the van and then he kicked the van. He did do damage to the van.”

Deltess was also fined $200 for after pleading guilty to breaching conditions. He was on an order to keep the peace and abstain from alcohol.

Deltess was reminded to obey the law.

“The probation order is you have to stay out of trouble for a year,” Judge D.R. Shynkar warned.



– – – – – – –



Dwayne Mark Noskiye, 30, of Wabasca, was fined $400 each on two charges of breaching conditions.

Court heard he was not at home when police arrived during a routine call, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court.

Noskiye was required to be at home during a curfew seven days a week, 24 hours a day, the Crown added.

Noskiye was also intoxicated against his court order.

“It is important that you abide by the court orders if you want to stay of jail,” Judge D.R. Shynkar warned.

Noskiye was in custody at the Desmarais RCMP detachment and spoke on the telephone