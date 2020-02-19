Man delivers emotional plea to judge

H.P. court docket

Feb. 10, 2020

Judge J.A. Watson

A man from Driftpile became emotional as he confessed to a string of crimes while being sentenced in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 10.

Douglas Ross Chalifoux, 37, was handed a global sentence of 300 days after pleading guilty to nine charges covering three separate incidents.

“I fully admit to all the crimes,” Chalifoux said as he spoke to Judge J.A. Watson and those in the courtroom, his voice breaking with emotion.

“I take full responsibility for it.”

Chalifoux appeared in court from Peace River Correctional Centre on CCTV.

He says his life of crime and drug addiction has hurt himself, his children and family.

“I’m not on drugs anymore,” Chalifoux said.

His lawyer claimed the accused has been on a sober path for some time.

“He’s been sober since he’s been in custody,” Derek Renzini said.

“Mr. Chalifoux’s pleas are voluntary,” he added.

Court heard Chalifoux’s drug addictions to heroin and meth were the main cause of his criminal lifestyle.

Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court Chalifoux had a history of assaultive behaviour, property crimes and breaches of court orders.

Judge J.A. Watson appreciated the heartfelt words of Chalifoux before handing down the sentence.

“I take into consideration what you had to say.”

However, he noted he still had to take Chalifoux’s criminal record into account.

Chalifoux was sentenced for assaulting a police officer and theft of stolen property in an incident on Jan. 5.

Court heard Chalifoux attacked a High Prairie RCMP officer as he was being arrested for stealing a bank card, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

“They tried to handcuff Mr. Chalifoux and he kicked an officer in the chest,” Hurich said.

“They had to Taser him for him to co-operate.”

Chalifoux was also sentenced for possession of stolen property and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

He was charged after he was initially a passenger in a vehicle stolen by a female on Feb. 28, 2019 in High Prairie.

The vehicle was running in the Raven Motor Inn parking lot. As the vehicle took off, the owner tried to stop them. Chalifoux was driving when High Prairie RCMP located the stolen vehicle in Atikameg.

He was suspended from driving for a conviction of impaired driving, the Crown said.

Chalifoux was also sentenced for shopbreaking, resisting a peace officer, and possession of prohibited firearms in another incident.

Court heard he stole a variety of tools from a warehouse in Driftpile on Oct. 11, 2019, the Crown alleged.

Chalifoux attempted to sell the tools at High Prairie Pawn and also confessed his actions to someone in the community.

He struggled with Lakeshore Regional Police Service officers as they attempted to arrest him.

“Police eventually tackled him to the ground,” Hurich said.

They also found him illegally in possession of shotgun shells.

Chalifoux was given credit for 60 days served before his guilty pleas.



* * * * * * *



Danny Merle Supernault, 37, of Edmonton, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to failing to comply with a court order.

He was also sentenced to 10 days consecutive for failing to appear in court.

Supernault failed to register with the national database of the Sex Offender Information Registration Act, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich submitted.

Offenders under that order are required to register annually.

Supernault did not register for another year, the Crown added.

Supernault was given credit for eight days served as he appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre on CCTV.

He admitted making a wrong decision.

“He accepts responsibility for this,” duty counsel Derek Renzini said.

The Crown urged him to be more diligent to register.

“People should take those orders seriously,” Hurich said.

He adds Supernault has a history of missing court dates.



* * * * * * *



Cecil Louis Cardinal was fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

He recorded a breath sample of 130 mg after he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

“He’s taking full responsibility,” said Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker with Native Counselling Services of Alberta.

Judge J.A. Watson acknowledges it was the first impaired driving for Cardinal.



* * * * * * *



Jason Auger, 47, of Atikimeg, was fined $400 after pleading guilty to breaching a peace bond and $150 for failing to appear in court.

Court heard Auger broke an order to not be within 200 metres of the residence of his female spouse, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

“He knocked on the door several times,” Hurich told court.

Judge J.A. Watson encouraged Auger to continue on the road to sobriety.

“I give you credit of taking steps to deal with your addictions,” Judge Watson said.

Auger has taken treatment programs and wants to say sober, said Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker with Native Counselling Services of Alberta.



* * * * * * *



Kenneth R. Carifelle was fined $300 after pleading guilty to driving while unauthorized.

“He was a suspended driver,” Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

Carifelle confessed to the charge.



* * * * * * *



Paul Elzear Chalifoux was fined $2,875 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle without insurance.