Man charged after stealing tractor

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie man is facing several criminal charges after local RCMP recovered a stolen tractor and charged him accordingly.



On May 8, High Prairie RCMP received a report of a theft of a John Deere farm tractor and attached trailer from a farm located in the area of Secondary Highway 750 and Range Road 153 in the early morning hours, says High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright.



The value of the tractor and trailer is approximately $80,000.



“The tractor and trailer were seen later that morning as the suspect had attempted to enter the Driftpile First Nations’ checkpoint and was refused entry,” says Wright.



Lakeshore Regional Police Service had been notified of the stolen tractor and as a result, they located the stolen tractor on Driftpile First Nations and arrested the suspect.



High Prairie RCMP took over custody of the subject and retained carriage of the investigation.



Fred Wesley Giroux, 29, of High Prairie, has been charged with theft of other motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, and possession of weapon while prohibited.



Following a judicial hearing, Giroux was released on $2,000 cash bail with a number of conditions.



Giroux will attend High Prairie Provincial Court July 27 to enter pleas on all charges.