Man attempts to grab officer’s taser

H.P. court docket

Oct. 28, 2019

Judge R. Marceau

Dion Robert Davis, 36, of Kinuso, was fined $2,875 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle without insurance, and $2,000 for driving a vehicle while unauthorized.

He was also fined $500 each on two counts of resisting a peace officer.

Davis was credited for five days for each as he appeared from the Peace River Correctional Centre on CCTV.

Davis was also sentenced to 30 days each on charges of assaulting a peace officer, attempting to disarm a peace officer, and for flight from a peace officer, but was credited for time served while awaiting his court appearance.

Court heard Davis ran away from police who attempted to handcuff him at the Strawberry service station, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

Davis again ran from police when officers attempted to arrest him on warrant at his residence.

In another incident, he swung his arm at an officer.

Police located Davis on warrant in Joussard on Sept. 30 that led to another incident.

“He attempted to grab the officer’s taser,” Hudson told court.

“He continued to fight with police and he ran away.”

Davis is now remorseful for his actions.

“I apologize for all the trouble I’ve caused,” Davis said.

“He says he’s changing his life and he wants to take treatment for drugs,” lawyer Harry Jong said.

Davis was advised by Judge R. Marceau to co-operate.

“When it comes to police, just do what they say.”



– – – – – – –



Dalen Rayne Bellerose, 27, was sentenced to 14 days in jail after pleading guilty to breach of conditions when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 28.

Bellerose was serving a conditional sentence order, otherwise known as house arrest.

Bellerose did not report to his CSO officer as directed, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

Hudson read a letter from federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy.

“I recommend the CSO be collapsed and he serve the remainder of his time in custody,” McCoy wrote.

After the sentence is served, the order will resume.

Bellerose knew he broke orders.

“He admits he breached conditions,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

Bellerose went to Calgary to work before he phoned his CSO officer, Jong noted.



– – – – – – –



Christian Rick Deltess, 20, of High Prairie, was sentenced to 14 days jail after pleading guilty to breaching conditions.

Deltess was serving a conditional sentence order, otherwise known as house arrest, but was not home when High Prairie RCMP went to check up on him, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

Deltess appeared from the Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre on CCTV.

He plans to go to a treatment centre in Fort McMurray, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He wants to get to the treatment centre as soon as possible.”



– – – – – – –



Richard S. Laboucan, 32, of Whitefish, was fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to flight from a peace officer and $300 for failing to appear in court.

High Prairie RCMP chased Laboucan for driving too fast for icy road conditions Dec. 18, 2018, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

Laboucan stopped in a driveway before he got out of the vehicle.

Despite flashing lights on the police vehicle, Laboucan claimed he was not aware.

“He says he didn’t see the lights on the police vehicle,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He wasn’t paying attention, he went into the house, he was scared.”

Laboucan was warned by the judge.

“Good people do stupid things, you did a stupid thing,” Judge R. Marceau said.

“You need to pay more attention.”

Laboucan recorded a breath sample of 240 mg after police suspected he may be intoxicated, the Crown added.

Laboucan had no precious criminal record, the Crown advised.



– – – – – – –



Katrina Robin Kischuck, 32, of East Prairie, was fined $2,875 for driving a vehicle without insurance.

She was also fined $465 for knowingly driving a vehicle without registration.