M.D. of Greenview Declares State of Emergency

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

One of Big Lakes County’s neighbouring municipalities, the M.D. of Greenview, has declared a State of Emergency.

The measure came into effect March 23.

“Due to the ongoing developments with COVID-19, the M.D. of Greenview has declared a State of Local Emergency in the Municipal District of Greenview No. 16,” writes Stacey Sevilla, manager, Communications and Marketing.

“The public is advised that for the duration of the emergency, Greenview may take any action it deems necessary to deal with the situation.

“Residents should use the Government of Alberta website as their primary source of information on the government’s response and health measures by visiting www.alberta.ca/covid19.

“The health and safety of our staff, residents, and communities remain our top priority.

“All updates regarding our response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be posted on our website as they become available,” she concludes.

Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie had not declared similar state of emergencies as of March 24 at 10 a.m.