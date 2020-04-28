Lovin’ every minute of it!

East Prairie woman stranded in England but still being positive

Britney Supernault, of East Prairie, watches the guards at the Tower of London before public events were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A young woman from the High Prairie area remains strong as she makes a temporary home in England during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Britney Supernault was on her way to Norway for Bible school when the pandemic was announced March 11.



“I am staying with friends in Liverpool for the time being, which is a huge blessing that they would take me in,” says Supernault, of East Prairie Metis Settlement.



“To put it short and bittersweet, I am not able to attend the Bible school until September 2020.”



The school and the Norwegian border are closed.



As people around the world are restricted in social contact, she has words to inspire everyone.



“For those back home who may be having a hard time in this new reality, do good and have hope,” says Supernault, 19.



She quotes Jeremiah 29:11 as a verse of inspiration.



“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”



Supernault is enrolled in a three-month Bible training course at Youth With a Mission [YWAM] that was scheduled to start in March.



YWAM is a global ministry for Christians from many cultures, age groups and Christian traditions.



The pandemic has presented many lessons of life for her as she considers her Bible school schedule.



“I’ve learned not to plan so far ahead in the future,” she says.



“You never know what may happen.”



She encourages people to remain optimistic despite the difficult times and restrictions.



“In these uncertain times, it’s very easy to be in constant worry, sorrow, and fear and yet I am asking that you have hope,” Supernault says.



“Be aware of the negative implications of the pandemic and do what needs to be done in order to protect everyone else.



“But do not solely focus your attention on the negatives.”



She bought an airline ticket and planned to return home to be with her family and parents, Harry and Gaye Anderson.



“But at the encouragement of my family, they told me to stay, mostly to keep me safe,” Supernault says.



“I won’t have to fly and put myself at risk of getting the virus.”



Supernault departed from High Prairie on March 6 and Canada on March 12, the day after the pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization.



“Nobody could have predicted something like the COVID-19 pandemic and how much it would change all of our lives,” Supernault says.



“The virus is affecting all of us.



“It was surreal at first, like living in a movie except with real consequences.”



Nobody knows when the pandemic will end, she says.



“But I do know that I can continue to live in this way because I have hope that some good will come out of this situation,” Supernault says.



“I have hope that one day we will be able to return to a life similar to the one we had before, but better in the way we treat others, the Earth and ourselves.



“I most of all have hope in my God, who is still in control and is still working things together for our good.”



While most people are behind closed doors at home, she says the new way of life has opened other doors.



“Yet people have learned to cope,” Supernault says.



“People are staying home and rediscovering things that they love to do but were too busy to do before, and they’re also beginning new hobbies, painting their houses, cooking new recipes, reading books that have sat too long on their bookshelves.”



She is no different.



“I’ve learned to cope with the new way of living by learning to love the smaller things in it.



“I’m appreciating the books I’m reading and the songs I can sit down and listen to, dance to and sing along to.”



Her creative side has also come forth.



“I have also taken up drawing once again and I like to take long walks in the park near the house and draw the scenery,” Supernault says.



“I am still able to do a lot of other things that I have learned to love and appreciate.”



Despite it all, she says to value good times with family.



“I think that if we remember how blessed we are to be able to be at home with loved ones and to do activities and to watch things that we like, it makes staying in isolation a lot easier,” Supernault says.



With or without faith, people can remain optimistic and strong in the pandemic, she says.



“You can believe that in order to find happiness and peace in times like this, you need to choose to look for it diligently and with confidence, Supernault says.



After completing Bible training, she has a desire to serve at a missions base in Hawaii.