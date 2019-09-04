Long’s classic rant is not without merit

It may not have been politically wise for Town of High Prairie Councillor Michael Long when he delivered his blistering attack on Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn at council’s meeting Aug. 27.



But it’s almost impossible for anyone to argue what Long said wasn’t true.



Therefore, good for Michael Long! Go, Michael go!



Rehn’s totally ignorance about the need for renal dialysis service in High Prairie is just that – ignorance. There cannot be any argument.



What Long failed to remember, however, is Rehn’s sorry performance at the election forum in High Prairie on April 3. At the forum, Rehn did not specifically take a stand on dialysis. It’s safe to say he took no stand because he was unaware of the issue, and did not realize how important this was to the people of our area.



Shame on him!



When the NDP rightfully made a big deal of Rehn’s inaction, his camp was quick to respond they were in favour. Remember, Rehn was quiet as a church mouse on the issue beforehand and woefully unprepared at the forum.



Now, months later, and given that Rehn has had ample time to research the need for dialysis himself, he once again claims ignorance and proves his disregard for the people of the west of end of Lesser Slave Lake.



Long is right. This is inexcusable. Rehn should be aware how important this issue is to High Prairie, or his camp would not have made the big fuss it did at election time. Did Rehn not learn anything from this fiasco?



So, why has Rehn not pursued this issue in the last few months?



If Rehn was so gung-ho at making sure this service was needed as he was at the time he was trying to garner votes and kiss ass with the High Prairie voting public, why hasn’t he walked down the hall at the Legislature and asked Hoffman why the commitment was made?



Rehn needs to right this wrong, and fast! Long is correct when he says people are dying. Rehn needs to remember how high the need is in our immediate region, and Rehn needs to realize he should not be party to any more nonsense of sending our residents to Edmonton, Peace River, Grande Prairie, or Slave Lake. Ah yes, Slave Lake, where he has set up his full-time office and cut High Prairie’s hours. Wonderful! Any connection, do you think?



Meanwhile, High Prairie received another kick in the gonads from Rehn’s government. It was announced Aug. 29 that Peace River is receiving increased service for dialysis at their hospital starting Sept. 3. That’s right, increased service. I wonder how many High Prairie area residents get treatment in Peace River? Perhaps Rehn should look into that!



Meanwhile, High Prairie gets treated like dirt. Second class citizens. Incessant and needless delays due in part to an MLA and government woefully unaware of the issue, and willing to make decisions based on pure politics rather than need.



At least in regard to dialysis, we have to ask the question: did you think a UCP government was going to make things any better?



It is far past the due date to Rehn to take action. Even the most loyal of UCP members in the riding should be disgusted.



As for Long’s rant, some fear retribution. I would hope Rehn and his government don’t take that course. If they do, it reduces them to the role of petty tyrants – a title I’m confident they don’t want to be remembered for.