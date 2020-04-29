Long-awaited dog handler to be stationed in HP

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new police dog handler based with the High Prairie RCMP is expected to arrive by fall.



S/Sgt. Warren Wright announced that Const. Scott MacLeod has been appointed.



Wright named the dog handler when he updated Big Lakes County council at its regular meeting April 22.



“It’s great that we’re getting the dog handler,” Wright says.



“We hope to see him in the later part of summer or in the fall.”



MacLeod currently works with the RCMP Integrated Police Dog Service in the Lower Mainland of B.C., based in Chilliwack. He has been with the RCMP for 14 years and with the dog service for about four years, Wright says.



“It has been more than seven years since the position was permanently staffed in High Prairie, so everyone is eagerly anticipating his arrival,” Wright says.



McLeod was scheduled to arrive in June, but that has been delayed by restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic.



“He is very excited to come to High Prairie,” Wright says.



Both the county and the Town of High Prairie have been working for many years to lobby authorities to secure a dog handler in High Prairie.



A police dog section served in general duty and drugs was posted in High Prairie until 2013.



Since that dog handler left, the local detachment has experienced great difficulty to appoint a dog handler, Wright says.



Const. Andrew Dru- han was posted as a dog handler in High Prairie on Jan. 30, 2018. However, he transferred out five weeks later for undisclosed reasons.



The dog unit is also accessible for calls east to Slave Lake and Desmarais-Wabasca, and north to the Peace River region.