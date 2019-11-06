Long arm of law catches Trindle

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man charged with setting fires to two downtown High Prairie businesses in 2017 was sentenced on additional charges last week.



Christopher A. Trindle, 34, of Trout Lake, was fined a total of $1,100 for three counts of neglecting court orders when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 28.



However, the fines are considered paid by his time served in custody.



“It’s deemed served,” Judge R. Marceau said.



Trindle was credited for 30 days served in the Edmonton Remand Centre where he appeared on CCTV.



The judge said he considered the fact Trindle is poor before he sentenced the accused.



Trindle was fined $500 for failing to provide a DNA sample to police and $300 each on two counts of failing to appear in court.



He was warned by the judge to comply with court orders in the future.



“You know better than most to appear in court,” Marceau said.



“You have to follow the system.”



The judge fined Trindle for missing two docket days in court.



Trindle had difficulty getting to court for two docket days, duty counsel Harry Jong said.



“He had no ride, no lawyer.”



Trindle was sentenced to 12 months in jail for arson when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 18, 2018. He was credited for time served in the Edmonton Remand Centre and released the same day.



Fire damaged the Collett Building and the Pin Cushion Boutique early Aug. 15, 2017. Both are located on 49 Street about one block apart.



Trindle set fire to two vehicles before flames spread to the buildings. He was seen holding a gasoline container shortly after the fires were reported.



Damage to two vehicles and the two buildings totalled about $410,000.