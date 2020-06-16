Literacy boxes promote reading

Guy Literacy Box

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

So, just what are all those beautiful, colourful little boxes used for that are springing up in communities across the Smoky River and South Peace regions?



It’s the Early Literacy Box project, and it’s designed to help your young child enjoy the pleasures of reading.



The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, along with Big Lakes FCSS, and Smoky River FCSS, have joined forces to deliver the project.



CRC executive director Lindsay Davies says donations of loose play bags, early childhood books, and parenting resources will be included at each site. Parents can simply “borrow” items from the boxes to take home and share with their children.



“It is free, we’re on the honour system,” says Davies.



“We just ask that you return the items in the best condition possible.”



Donations to the project can be made at any FCSS office or the High Prairie CRC office. They are gathered at the HP CRC office and distributed to the boxes in various communities.



Boxes in the Smoky River region are located at Smoky River FCSS, Girouxville, Guy and McLennan.



In High Prairie, boxes are found at the High Prairie CRC office, Enilda, Faust, Grouard, Joussard and Kinuso. Boxes will also be located at the arena in winter and indoor pool in summer.



Davies thanks volunteers and staff for making and painting the boxes.



As well, Davies advises that the backyard in High Prairie is now open from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please make an appointment b calling [780] 523-2715.



Home visitations have also started and there are still plenty of programs delivered online.



Call [780] 523-2715 in High Prairie for more information.