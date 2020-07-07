Lights out at Wilderness Camp in 2020

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Campers at High Prairie Wilderness Camp raise their Bibles during one of the chapel sessions in the summer 2019.

Hold your horses!



High Prairie Wilderness Camp has pulled in the reins on its youth summer camps in 2020 over restrictions and risks in the coronavirus pandemic.



“We have decided not to run camps due to the ongoing health concerns prompted by COVID-19 and the accompanying health restrictions,” director Aaron Harbidge says.



“We cannot run our program and assure the health and safety of our staff and the campers and their families.”



The final decision was made June 28 by the Sagitawa Christian Camping Society board in consultation with the local camp board and Harbidge.



He says the two main restrictions in place that prevent camp from running are the social distancing and the ban on overnight camps.



“You simply cannot live in a camp community, play the games, eat at the picnic tables, engage in chapel, and sleep in the tipis under those two restrictions,” Harbidge says.



Health orders still require people to be at least six feet apart in social distancing and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing at facilities.



Camp leaders and staff appreciate the restrictions and safety measures to prevent the risk and spread of COVID-19.



Still, they say many people looked forward to the fourth year of summer camps in 2020 for ages 12-17.



“We have heard from campers and their parents that our campers are very disappointed to not be able to come to camp this summer,” Harbidge says.



“However, everyone, including the staff, campers, and our campers’ families, have been very understanding that we have to follow the health guidelines for the safety of our families and communities.”



Leaders are also disappointed about a summer without youth camp.



“We are going to miss the camp family atmosphere that is brought when all the youth come, we will miss the fun and games and we will miss the incredible learning experiences that happen,” Harbidge says.



A record 71 campers participated last year and leaders predicted a strong year in 2020.



“Our camp registration opened just about a week in March prior to COVID-19 becoming a health concern,” says Harbidge.



“We had about 18 campers sign up, but understandably registrations quit as soon as COVID made planning for summer unpredictable.”



The camp will issue full refunds for all deposits and payments.



He adds the camp looks forward to return next year.