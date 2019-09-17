Light agenda for NPHL’s fall meeting

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The future of the Falher Pirates will be decided at meetings held Sept. 16-17 in preparation for the NPHL’s fall meeting Sept. 25 in Fairview.



In an interview Sept. 15, Pirates’ president Gil Desharnais says the team’s executive will be meeting Sept. 16 with the players meeting the next night to gauge interest.



“We’re not sure if we will have a team,” he says. “After the meetings, we’ll have a good idea on what we need and where we’re going.”



In High Prairie, Regals’ president Barry Sharkawi says they will ice a team.



The Regals are meeting this week and will be discussing the league’s fall meeting agenda and their future moving forward. Sharkawi declined to comment further until the executive meets.



As far at NPHL president Jack McAvoy is concerned, it is business as usual. He adds no team has informed him they are not returning.



The league agenda is the lightest in years with no new applications or changes to the league’s bylaws on the table.



The major items of business are the league schedule and playoff format, with admission fees and each team declaring whether or not they are entering provincial play which affects the schedule.



If all remains the same, the league will operate with the same teams as last season. The Pirates and Regals are joined by the Grimshaw Huskies and Manning Comets in the East Division while the West Division is comprised of the Dawson Creek Canucks, Fort St. John Flyers and league champion Grande Prairie Athletics.



Interest from a team based in La Crete was denied by the clubs earlier this summer.