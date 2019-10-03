Library Bag Sale begins Oct. 1

SPN Staff

Looking for a good deal on some used books, audio books or CDs?



Why not check out the High Prairie Municipal Library, which holds its bag sale Oct. 1-31?



Paperbacks sell for 50 cents each or three for $1; audio books sell for $3; and music CDs for $1.



Hardcover books are selling at the price of $3 each or two for $5 while DVDs are $2 or $5 for a set.



And if you are looking for a children’s picture book, board books or junior fiction, they sell at the price of five for $1 or 25 cents each.