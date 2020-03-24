Letter to the editor: No blank cheque for Trudeau during COVID-19 pandemic, says MP Viersen

March 24, Conservatives came to Ottawa in good faith under the terms of an agreement to work quickly and pass vital financial assistance measures to help Canada fight COVID-19. We are ready to support Canadians in this time of crisis.

But in the draft legislation, the Liberals shockingly included measures that would eliminate parliamentary oversight and provide the government with unchecked power over taxation and spending until the end of 2021. This is making it extremely difficult to trust the Liberals. A crisis is a time for all-party cooperation, not government overreach.

Earlier today, it appeared the government backed down from this attempt. However, the House of Commons has been suspended for several hours as the federal government is still pushing for some of these undemocratic legislative proposals.

I want to assure you that if the Liberals continue to bring forward these measures, I will join my Conservative colleagues in forcefully opposing them. Even if I need to drive to Ottawa!

We will not give the government unlimited power to raise taxes without a parliamentary vote. We will authorize whatever spending measures are justified to respond to the situation, but we will not sign a blank cheque.

Conservatives are focused on the health and financial security of Canadians. We are prepared to pass measures the prime minister has announced publicly and work with the government to get these measures to the Canadians and small/medium businesses who need them.

Arnold Viersen, MP,

Peace River – Westlock.