RE: Closure of private campsites

The medical officer of health for the Province of Alberta, I should point out directly, has said stay home. Not stay home if your home is 20 km from the lake or 200 km.

In my experience the visitors from Joussard are not from 20 km away. There is a large contingent coming from Grande Prairie, from McLennan and Falher areas, Edmonton and St. Albert; so the risk of spreading the virus at campsites this summer is substantial.

All of us like to holiday and all of us like to party, but it is totally irresponsible of Big Lakes County to allow the opening of private campsites when the Province is quite adamant about shutting theirs down.

Dr. Robin Laughlin,

High Prairie.

Editor’s note: The letter will appear in our print edition May 13. Also, the government is opening provincial campsites as of May 1 under restrictions.