Letter – Remember those who brought peace to our world

This May, we remember the Canadians who sacrificed life and limb to help liberate the Netherlands 75 years ago.



I had the privilege of growing up in The War Amps Child Amputee Program which was started by war amputee veterans. Through Operation Legacy, amputees like me pay tribute to the veterans who founded the association and all those who have served our country.



One person I had the privilege to know and will be thinking of during this commemoration is the late Cliff Chadderton [1919–2013], former CEO of The War Amps and chairman of the National Council of Veteran Associations. Chadderton lost part of his right leg while in command of a company of The Royal Winnipeg Rifles battling for the Scheldt Estuary in Belgium and Holland. His story is told on The War Amps website.



During May, please take a moment to remember all of the Canadians, like Chadderton, who helped bring peace and freedom to the people of the Netherlands.

Jamie Lunn,

Ottawa