Letter – Like or not, we have to vote

We have an election coming. I feel, as Canadian and citizen of the world, I can hold my head up.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a couple of real scandals under his belt. Very Canadian scandals. The SNC thing. He didn’t want to loose 8,000 jobs so he pressured the auditor general. For those who lament that we aren’t in Quebec so he didn’t care about our jobs. Stop and remember the pipleline. He and Morneau dished out billions for it. They did try.



Now there is new news. It would seem that six countries are trying to influence our election. China and India are at the top. Why Venezula got thrown in there I don’t know but Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro, has a more direct link to Alberta Premier Jason Kenny than Trudeau the Younger. Kenny might want to have a quiet talk with him about the kind of ground he’s walking on.



It is “our oil” but I don’t think those guys give a rip.



I am not a fan of any of the party leaders. Trudeau is a little young and dweeby for me, but when he opens his mouth words come out.



United Conservative Party leader Andrew Sheer? Lots of words come out but most of them are beating on the PM, not his actual policies. One of those was judged to be the least efficient method of reducing carbon emissions.



NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is a bit young for me but I am sure he won’t be for long if he forms a government.



Green party leader Elizabeth May is getting in deep which means publicity that other candidate from the People’s Party of Canada [leader Maxime Bernier] takes himself so seriously no one else has to.



We have to vote, even if we don’t like it.

Eva Sartorius,

High Prairie