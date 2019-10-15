Letter – From politics to planes

There is a lot to be said. We do have a federal election looming.



My impressions of people like Elizabeth May [Green Party leader] are improving, and I am seriously beginning to wonder how many more people will be allowed in the next leadership debate.



My main complaint is that Andrew Scheer [Conservative Party of Canada leader] looks deep into [Prime Minster Justin] Trudeau’s rumoured to be green eyes and tells him he is not fit to lead Canada.



However much you may or may not agree, I think that more than every third sentence that comes out of Scheer’s mouth should be about policy.



Whoever put them side by side has a lot to answer for. I think that Trudeau can take it on the chin a lot better than Scheer. May even took a swing at him. I still haven’t seen the full debate: one of the offerings was over six hours long. Oh, my God!



Locally, I have a lot to say on the subject of crop spraying. Because the weather was so wonky they had planes. During the spring they had my windows rattling. That one guy was so low I could see him picking his nose! Well, I saw a finger!



I am not big on chemicals. But it is not my land. What I did do then was call various departments of various governments wanting them to put in a regulation that the farmers who were spraying should notify the neighbours in case anyone like me had an environmental illness. I wanted to be let know so I could arrange to be elsewhere. Something really complicated like going to town for a few hours.



I even called a couple of people whose names had been offered up as if for some ritual sacrifice and left messages.



Then this fall they do it again, a desiccant. Some people assured me that they do not use Roundup as a desiccant. Well, I am not happy about an actual desiccant either.



On a larger scale, I think that we should boycott all genetically modified organisms. The chemically intensive methods they use have Roundup showing up in breakfast cereals, fancy wines, baby food.



I am asking nicely, if you are going to spray, with or without a plane, to think about those weird neighbours who don’t get out much. Toxins in our environment can reach crazy levels and there are people who end up living in the desert and hanging their letters on a line for a few days before they can read them.



That one woman couldn’t even have wooden furniture.



A quick phone call would be appreciated.

Eva Sartorius,

High Prairie