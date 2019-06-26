Letter – Disheartening!

Damage to the lattice panel is clearly evident in the photo. Culprit[s] tried to damage each panel and were successful in most.

Manager of Railway Mural Project asks culprits to ‘man up’

Seventeen years ago yesterday was the last day of my precious husband’s life, as I stayed with him in Palliative Care. Since that day I have remained on the family farm trying to manage as best as I can and it’s not easy!



Yesterday, I pulled pails of weeds and pounded in posts in the dry soil and hung 50 feet of pea fencing. Later, as I sat in his recliner and looked at a picture of him and I, that was taken on our 45th anniversary, and I wondered, “Is work all I can look forward to now in life?”



Where is the joy? Before he died he told me, “You were never afraid of work” and I could say the same about him. I have always enjoyed work, even as a young, farm girl. Alex was an inspiration to our family and friends.



But, today at 84, I am thinking of the work that I have done here on the farm and in our community. I spearheaded the compiling of a 2-volume history book Trails We Blazed Together; the erection of Historical Prairie River Park and lastly the erection of the 1914-2014 Railway Mural Project.



I am proud of my accomplishments and also of my husband’s achievements. In 1975, our family received Alberta’s Farm Family Award.



Recently, I noticed two lattice panels on the Railroad Mural were damaged and then days later, I drove by the project and noticed many more damaged, so I called a maintenance friend, who told me it was vandalism.



On Monday, I asked to meet with my dear friend and co-manager of our project. As we inspected all the 32 panels, even on the station we saw efforts were made to kick all of the panels, breaking whatever or wherever they could!



So today, as I think of the loss of my husband, I feel like we were kicked in the teeth by these punks who have nothing else to do. Who are the parents to these brats?



There is hundreds of dollars damage and to those who did this evil thing, please come forward and show yourselves. Man up!

Violet Komisar,

High Prairie