Letter – A special happy tribute …

One by one, and together, thousands of our fathers and forefathers, sacrificed their lives, fighting for our freedom. Our right to live free, express ourselves, vote, choose, love, laugh, live happy.



Inheriting the baton, the Baby Boomers have thrived and are still providing fruitful, happy lives for people and families. In the wake of the pace and progress, rapid advancements in technology, have spawned a multi-generational landscape. Already, the Gen-Z’r’s and most millennials, have no reference to living life, without some online access.



While Canada’s rise in wealth per capita, definitely earns an A+ for outstanding performance, interestingly, our Gross National Happiness, remains comparably low and steady.



Let’s get real. The psyche of our nation, is clearly in the toilet and a lot is due to a ‘lack of happy’!



I encourage each and every one to give respect and gratitude, beyond just a moment, once at year at 11, and before we submit to sliding down the rabbit hole. Inevitably, we will evolve and navigate through the AI maze … shouldn’t we at least do it, consciously?



Remember to embrace the authenticity, wisdom, nostalgia and magic, of our history, and just how lucky we really are to be living in Canada.



Please, please, please always remember our soldiers and veterans. Remember what really matters and remember that choosing to be happy, is a precious privilege – a real live gesture that’s magnetic, contagious and subject to many degrees of separation.



Most of all, it’s free. It’s what our soldiers fought for and what our spirit is based on.



Now, is the time to come together and march for our marbles. Smile! It’s worth it!

Cheri Nichol