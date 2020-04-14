Lesser Slave River, Big Lakes County OK agreement

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has approved an agreement to keep the lines of communication open with its neighbour to the east.



At its regular meeting April 8, council adopted an inter-municipal collaboration framework [ICF] agreement with the M.D. of Lesser Slave River.



Municipalities sharing boundaries are required to adopt an ICF under the provincial Municipal Government Act.



“We don’t have any real shared services,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



“But we’ll keep the lines of communication open and be good neighbours.”



Both municipalities agree emergency services, recreation, solid waste, recreation, transportation, water and wastewater will be provided independently by both municipalities, the ICF states.



Big Lakes and Lesser Slave River did agree to create an inter-municipal negotiating committee. The committee included the reeve, deputy reeve and CAO from each municipality.



If either municipality proposes a new project or service that may require a cost-sharing agreement, that municipality’s CAO will notify the other municipality’s CAO.