Legionnaires take commanding lead in series

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires have found their scoring touch.



The team scored 19 goals in winning the first two games of their All Peace Minor Hockey League Midget Tier 2 Division series Feb. 8-9. High Prairie won the first game 8-6 and the second game 11-3.



“We could tell we have not played in a few weeks, we were very loose defensively, lacked urgency and desperation as the game wore on,” says coach Trent Meyaard.



High Prairie led 2-1 after one period but allowed three goals in the second period to tie the game 4-4.



“The boys stuck together and came out huge with a huge third period.”



It was an understatement seeing they scored four goals to claim the win.



Kaden Desjarlais scored twice in the win while Paydin Young, Harlan Noksey, Brayden Auger, Eden Auger, Layne Auger and Andrew Gauchier added the others.



Nolan Hoditch, K.C. McKinney, Rylan Marten, Logan Goobie, Zig Dor and Brendan Laboucan replied for High Level.



In all, 13 players scored the game’s 14 goals as both teams spread around their offence.



“Defensively, Avery McNabb was our best player tonight for a full 60, defensively at times and on the transition he made the right play to get the puck out of harm’s way,” says Meyaard.



The second game was a bit of a laugher as High Prairie led 4-1 after one period and 7-1 after two.



Gauchier and Noskey each scored twice for High Prairie. Single goals were added by Layne Auger, Brayden Auger, Owen Gauchier, McNabb, Desjarlais, Young and Eden Auger.



High Level received goals from McKinney, Laboucan and Kaleb Laboucan.



“We were focused right off the first faceoff today,” says Meyaard.



“We played with the pace we can for a full 60. All lines contributed today, with Layne Auger at centre with Andrew and Owen Gauchier on his wings. They combined for a total of 11 points. They were hard on the forecheck and took a lot of pucks to the blue paint.



“They finally got rewarded with their best games of the year,” he concluded.



High Prairie went back to High Level to try and clinch the series Feb. 15-16.