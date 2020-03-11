Legionnaires sweep Valleyview to win title

The High Prairie Legionnaires won the All Peace Minor Hockey League Midget Tier 2 title March 7 after defeating the Valleyview Ice Bears 6-3 on home ice. In front are A.J. Laderoute, left, and Paydin Young. In the back, left-right, are head coach Trent Meyaard, goaltender Dwayne Chalifoux, assistant coach Joshua Herbison, Owen Gauchier, Harlan Noskiye, Kaden Desjarlais, Shandan Laderoute, Dillon Callihoo [holding #4 team captain Harlan Noskey’s jersey], Jonah Hill, Eden Auger, Avery McNabb, Layne Auger, Brayden Auger, Bryson Dallaire, Darius Baker, Andrew Gauchier, assistant coach Zack Kachuk, Keenan Moberley, and assistant coach Nicolas Hawyrliw. Missing are Harlan Noskey, goaltender coach Dan Brochu, manager Debbie Hawyrliw, and fitness trainer Mackenzie Calhoon.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie Legionnaires’ captain Harlan Noskey must be very proud.



In his absence due to a medical condition, his teammates rallied to win the All Peace Minor Hockey League Midget Tier 2 title March 7 after defeating the Valleyview Ice Bears 6-3 on home ice.



High Prairie was able to sweep the best-of-five series after consecutive 3-2 wins in Valleyview Feb. 29 and March 1.



The sweep was perhaps more surprising given the fact Valleyview defeated High Prairie in all four regular season games.



“I’m proud of this group of boys, for sweeping Valleyview in the championship round,” says Meyaard.



“It was a team we struggled to beat all season going 0-4.”



However, when the games were most important and everything was on the line, High Prairie came through.



The teams may meet once again as Valleview hosts Provincials later this month. If they do, even more will be on the line as they can meet only in the semi-final or final.



Keenan Moberley’s unassisted goal opened the scoring at the 7:02 mark but it only took Valleyview 35 seconds to tie the game as Colby Krueger scored the first of his three goals in the match. He accounted for all of Valleyview’s scoring and each goal was unassisted.



Brayden Auger gave High Prairie a 2-1 lead before the end of the period with assists credited to Bryson Dallaire and Jonah Hill.



In the second period, Krueger tied the game at the 24-second mark. The teams battled through most of the period scoreless until Kaden Desjarlais’ goal gave High Prairie a 3-2 lead. Krueger tied the game late in the period, however.



In the third period, the teams were scoreless halfway through the period. Desjarlais took an interference penalty giving Valleyview a power play when the game changed.



Off a turnover, Auger fired his second of the game to give High Prairie a 4-3 lead. Nineteen seconds later, Layne Auger was awarded a penalty shot and he made no mistake and the game was essentially over.



Harlan Noskiye’s empty-netter with 24 seconds left sealed the deal.



“The boys got better as the game went on, we stayed to our game and battled until the final buzzer,” says Meyaard.