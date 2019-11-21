Legionnaires split to open season

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Legionnaires opened their All Peace Minor Hockey League season last week by splitting a pair of games on the road.



High Prairie won 6-4 at Peace River Nov. 8 before losing at Valleyview 3-2 Nov. 10.



Three second period goals broke a 2-2 first period tie to propel High Prairie to the win at Peace River.



Liam Schlack gave Peace River their only lead of the game with the opening goal.



However, Harlen Noskiye and Owen Gauchier gave the visitors a 2-1 lead, only to see Zachary Bowman tie the game before the end of the period.



In the second period Noskiye, Harlan Noskey and Kaden Desjarlais scored to give High Prairie a 5-3 lead with Ty Cousins replying for Peace River.



Jonah Hill’s early third period goal gave High Prairie a 6-3 lead before a late goal from Tanner Rudneski closed the scoring.



The game was a penalty-filled affair with High Prairie taking 20 penalties in minutes compared to Peace River’s 18.



Two days later, High Prairie fell at Valleyview to the Icebears.



Brayden Auger scored the only goal of the first period to give High Prairie the lead.



Avery McNabb and Colby Krueger traded goals in the second period with the latter scoring for the Icebears.



However, High Prairie could not hold the lead as Valleyview scored two early third period goals. Braeden Roddick tied the game, then Reid Dorschied scored the game-winner only 2:35 into the period.



High Prairie was assessed 22 PIMs in the contest to Valleyview’s 10.