Legionnaires split in High Level

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Legionnaires midget hockey team made the long trip to High Level Nov. 23-24 and returned home with a split.



The team won 4-1 Nov. 23 but failed to complete the sweep after losing 4-2 Nov. 24.



In the opener, Mattias Carifelle scored the game’s only first period goal to give High Prairie the lead.



In the second, Paydin Young extended the lead to 2-0.



High Level pulled to within one goal at 10:17 of the third when Nolan Holditch scored.



However, High Prairie rallied with a late goal from Brayden Auger with 7:34 left. Kaden Desjarlais added an insurance goal with 4:16 left.



The next day was another competitive game but High Level won 4-2.



Kale Kipling gave the home team a 1-0 lead with the only goal of the first.



In the second, High Prairie took a 2-1 lead on goals from Eden Auger and Desjarlais.



However, Dalton Seniantha tied the game only 33 seconds after Auger’s goal.



In the third, the teams battled scoreless through the first 15 minutes. Kipling broke the tie with 4:04 left before Tanner Matthews added an insurance goal with 11 seconds left to seal the win.