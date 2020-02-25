Legionnaires advance to league final

High Prairie’s Keenan Moberly is chased by High Level’s Nolan Holditch during the deciding game of their series Feb. 22 in High Prairie. High Level did a lot of chasing in the game as they were outshot 83-42 and outscored 6-1.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Teams fight tooth and nail all season to secure home ice advantage in the most crucial games.



Feb. 22, the High Prairie Legionnaires used that advantage in the fifth and deciding game of their All Peace Minor Hockey League Midget Tier 2 playoff series. In front of a raucous crowd of over 400 fans, the Legionnaires whipped the visiting High Level North Stars 6-1 to win the series in five games.



“It was the best performance by our full team all season,” says coach Trent Meyaard.



“Everyone pulled their weight today. It was a huge effort by all with A.J. [Laderoute] between the pipes being our best player tonight.”



The home team won all five games in the series.



High Prairie dominated from the opening faceoff. Paydin Young’s shot from the left faceoff circle opened the scoring. Avery McNabb’s point shot made it 2-0 late in the period.



It was an omen of things to come. High Prairie outshot High Level 83-42 in the game.



In the second period, Young made it 3-0 before High Level countered with a goal from Kadin Malmquist.



But the onslaught continued. High Level goaltender Dakota Warman was outstanding making save after save as High Prairie came in waves.



Finally, however, High Prairie took control in the third period. Keenan Moberly made it 4-1 at the 3:55 mark. The game was eventually sealed the final 6:01 when Andrew Gauchier scored, then Bryson Dallaire.



High Prairie won the first game of the series 8-6 on Feb. 8, then 11-3 on Feb. 9, both on home ice.



But it was a different story in High Level as they lost 9-6 on Feb. 15 and 7-4 on Feb. 16, thereby blowing two chances to win the series.



“It was a tough weekend for the boys with close to half of our team sick with the flu,” says Meyaard.



“We made a huge comeback in the first game down 6-1 and made it 6-5 but High level capitalized on their chances on the power play and we simply didn’t.”



High Level enjoyed period leads of 3-1 and 6-2.



K.C. McKinney and Kole Kipling each scored twice while Shayle Ducharme, Dalton Seniantha, Rylan Norton, Logan Goobie and Aiden Clarke added the others.



McNabb scored twice for High Prairie while Moberly, Brayden Auger, Harlan Noskiye and Harlan Noskey added singles.



In the second game, the teams were tied 2-2 after one period but High Level took command with three straight goals in the second period to take a 5-2 lead.



“Game 2 we battled a bit better off the start but with sick kids with the flu we didn’t have any energy to play at the pace we need to for a full 60,” says Meyaard.



“Gotta credit High Level, their special teams outworked ours again, we didn’t execute as well as we needed.”



Once again, Kipling led the way with four goals. Nolan Holditch added a pair, Clarke the other. Kipling scored six goals in the two games in High Level but was held scoreless in the deciding game.



McNabb, Owen Gauchier, Kaden Desjarlais and Harlan Noksey replied for High Prairie, who now meet Valleyview in the league final series.