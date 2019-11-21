Legion pays special visit to Joussard School

Kaydence Willier reports the news from Joussard School.

Kaydence Willier

Joussard Reporter

Hello again! This is Kaydence bringing you our news from Joussard School. We have had a busy week and have lots of things happening.



In kindergarten, I learned the little kids are learning all about the letter ‘B’ and are reading the story, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt. They are looking forward to all of the fun activities they will be doing as they study this book.



Our Grade 1 students informed me they are continuing to have fun with Sphero robots. It seems like so much fun to the students, but actually, there is a whole lot of learning that is happening as the kids learn to code these robots to do what they direct them to.



In Grade 2, our students reported they are polishing up their addition and subtraction skills. They also let me know they are playing Capture the Flag in P.E. This is lots of fun!



The students in Grade 3 all have their own pan flutes, thanks to our 3–D printer. Our kids can now make music with their flutes! Thanks so much to Shawn Oddy for helping our students with these. The students have also been using their creativity to build sound-proof structures. This is part of their Science unit on sound and the kids are having so much fun building their structures.



Our students in Grade 4 reported they are learning how to play ukuleles. This is definitely a challenge, but is also lots of fun! The students also let me know they are learning all about what you can do with water and also have been working on writing skills.



Students in Grade 5 are off to Sucker Creek today for their Land-Based Learning experiences. This time the students will experience a mock trap line, will learn how to build snares and will get to check out an exhibit of snared hides. The Grade 5 kids left this morning, excited and bundled up warmly for their trapping experience.



In Grade 6, our students reported they are learning how to code instructions for a 3–D printer. They are doing their Genius Hour presentations and in P.E., they are playing floor hockey.



Our clubs are going well. We have a gymnastics club, a sports club and robotics club. These are lots of fun and involve a great deal of learning as well.



We were all very grateful for our faithful High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president Don Ebbett for coming to lead our Remembrance Day Ceremony Nov. 7. He comes every year to do this with us and our students certainly look forward to seeing him and all of his medals and also, to shaking his hand after the ceremony.



That’s it for this week. Please check in with me next week.