Lee back by popular demand

Donny Lee

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

He was so popular last year, why not bring him back?



It’s exactly what the High Prairie Elks have done.



Singer/songwriter Donny Lee returns to play the annual rodeo dance at the Edmo Peyre Hall on the stampede grounds July 30-31.



Lee comes straight from the hallowed halls of Nashville to your door in High Prairie!



‘Down to Earth good guy that knows no strangers’ describes Lee perfectly. He learned his trade and craft honestly through family ties in Hamilton, Ont.



““I discovered my natural charisma and talent of connecting with people while entertaining and singing country music in my parent’s country music band,” says Lee on his Website.



“I am happy to follow my passion to this day and continue to entertain country music fans from all over the world on the main stages of Nashville where I have been playing since 2014.



“It is my mission to ensure country music fans have the best experience possible and I am very passionate about that by providing an interactive show while engaging with the crowd.”



Lee performs July 30-31 at 9 p.m. both evenings. Kick up your heels and enjoy a terrific night out!