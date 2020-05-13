Learning continues despite pandemic

HPE Grade 4D student Eliza Mitchell did a science experiment to try and find out how light travels.

HPE Staff

High Prairie Elementary School staff wanted to continue to let our community know what we are up to with our students.



This week, Distance Learning is still moving forward in teacher Rhona Ragan’s Grade 2 class. She has many eager students who are working hard and completing many school and household activities.



Keep up everyone’s dedication. Grade 2R parents continue to be very helpful and dedicated to the new learning environment.



A big thank you for parents’ questions, calls, dropped calls, e-mails, technology set up and for just being there. The class Google Meets every Friday.



Ragan loves to hear their stories and see their smiling faces.



Grade 2R had two live monthly assemblies this past Friday, recognizing two awesome students in our class who demonstrate outstanding qualities and talents that shine through their classwork and physical presence – even in the new working environment.



Watch the live class assembly in our classroom! Congratulations to Jordan Teynor and Arrianna Palosic.



Keep an eye for the next assembly.



Grade 3J student Sophie Delorme was excited to present the peanut butter bars she made during the weekly class cooking project.



Students are looking forward to making homemade ice cream next.



Many of the Grade 5 students have handed in their Ultimate Bedroom creations. The teachers have discovered their students will need a lot of room if they were really able to build their ultimate bedrooms. The students incorporated some interesting things into their rooms. Things such as trampolines, panic room, hot tubes, pool tables, game centres and, of course, a snack area!



In Grade 2CL, students and families continue to work on their “work from home” school assignments.



Teacher, Natalie Cole-Lamothe is so thankful to everyone for supporting their children in this new school adventure.



Speaking of adventure, Grade 2CL students met this past week with Cole-Lamothe, EAs, Darcie Benoit and Kathy Tomkins via Google Meet online. Everyone had so much to share, so many stories to tell, questions to ask and treasures to display.



Attendees admitted to missing time spent together at school, but understood the importance of staying apart to stay safe. For now, Google Meets, phone calls and e-mails will help the class stay connected as they continue with their Grade 2 school year.



In Magalie Frechette’s French class, the Grade 5 students are having lots of fun with FlipGrid. They have so far uploaded more than seven hours of videos with them speaking French!



Students in Grade 6 will be meeting with principal Paula Taylor and teacher Lindsay Strebchuk from Prairie River Junior High School next week to be introduced, and listen to what life at junior high will be like next year, along with new rules and responsibilities. It will be a great opportunity for the Grade 6s to listen, ask questions and start to feel more comfortable going into next year.



Grade 1B has been talking about signs of spring. Students went outside in their yards and drew pictures of signs of spring they could see. They wrote labels on their pictures.



Students have discovered really interesting books on Bookflix from Scholastic. They have a fiction book and a non-fiction book on the same theme.



Also, look at the scary picture of the visitor in the Grade 1B classroom.



Grade 1 students came up with some good ideas of why he was in there and used describing words to make their writing more interesting.



Some students thought he was going to eat the desks, and one student thought that he was thinking, “Where are all the kids for me to eat?” Students hope that alligator has found his way somewhere else by now!



In literacy, Grade 4S students watched a short film on the ‘Literacy Shed’ site and wrote a narrative story about it. Their elaborate ideas and details are what set their story apart from their classmates.



This week, KC families watched a Springtime video teacher Becki Cardinal created.



Now, they are busy creating their own springtime books and videos!



In Math, students have been teaching their families different Math games to practice their counting and subitizing!



Our Thursday Google meets are StoryTime Fun. We were lucky to have Cor join us to read the story, Trudy’s Healing Stone. Thanks, Cor for joining us!



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!